AAA gives safety tips to help prevent crashes involving motorcycles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we enter the early days of summer and the temperatures begin rise, we’re seeing an increased number of people on motorcycles out on the roads.

“With gas prices being what they are, we can expect more people to be using motorcycles for their modes of transportation because it’s more economical for them,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

And unfortunately, we’re also seeing an increase in motorcycle involved crashes.

“These days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the ‘100 deadliest days’ and that’s because of the increase in crashes overall. And with more motorcyclists on the road, we’ve already seen a number of crashes over the last several weeks,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Anthony “Pooh” Paynter, an assistant sales manager at the Man O’ War Harley Davidson, said the number one tip is staying off your phone and paying attention.

AAA recommends all riders wear a helmet, regardless of age.

Experienced riders also recommend taking a motorcycle safety course. They say not only will it help you stay safe on the roads, it will also give you a discount on your insurance.

“We have professionals that teach you how to ride and show you the right way, and I really recommend that for any new riders and even older riders,” Paynter said.

