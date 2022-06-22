Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

AAA gives safety tips to help prevent crashes involving motorcycles

(Nick Neville)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we enter the early days of summer and the temperatures begin rise, we’re seeing an increased number of people on motorcycles out on the roads.

“With gas prices being what they are, we can expect more people to be using motorcycles for their modes of transportation because it’s more economical for them,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

And unfortunately, we’re also seeing an increase in motorcycle involved crashes.

“These days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the ‘100 deadliest days’ and that’s because of the increase in crashes overall. And with more motorcyclists on the road, we’ve already seen a number of crashes over the last several weeks,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Anthony “Pooh” Paynter, an assistant sales manager at the Man O’ War Harley Davidson, said the number one tip is staying off your phone and paying attention.

AAA recommends all riders wear a helmet, regardless of age.

Experienced riders also recommend taking a motorcycle safety course. They say not only will it help you stay safe on the roads, it will also give you a discount on your insurance.

“We have professionals that teach you how to ride and show you the right way, and I really recommend that for any new riders and even older riders,” Paynter said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century Aluminum in Hawesville
Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
Kiarah Roach.
Police: Woman tries shooting another woman during fight in Evansville
Investigation on Shamrock Court
Strong odor prompts emergency response in Evansville
Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

Latest News

Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous suspect in Lynnville after brief chase.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night.
WCSO: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect spotted Wednesday night
WFIE Traffic Alert
Sycamore St. in Owensboro set to close Friday
ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon
ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon
Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business
Several arrested on drug charges following search of Beaver Dam business