277 students given new bikes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students packed Harrison High School’s gym Wednesday afternoon.

Some elementary and middle school students received brand new bikes free of charge.

School officials say 277 bikes were given out.

In order to be able to receive a bike, students had to have good attendance, behavior, and a good attitude.

One student say she’s exited to ride her new bike because her old one was worn out.

“I feel honestly honored to have won a bike. I’ve always enjoyed riding bikes, but the one I currently have, the tubes in the tires and stuff isn’t really fixed,” said Alex Embry.

Students were also given safety tips, along with helmets for their new ride.

