Mayor announces Evansville Water & Sewer Bill Relief Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young at the EWSU Board Meeting Tuesday.

The Mayor and EWSU are proposing a $3 per month credit for any household with an income of under $50k annually.

He says that $3 will offset the proposed increase in line for the new water treatment plant.

Per the Mayor’s estimation, about 40,000 people qualify.

It’s a two year program, that could total up to $2.8 million.

Officials say the program was developed to help people and families, who are income-eligible, lighten the cost of their utility bill.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.