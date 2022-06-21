Mayor announces Evansville Water & Sewer Bill Relief Program
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young at the EWSU Board Meeting Tuesday.
The Mayor and EWSU are proposing a $3 per month credit for any household with an income of under $50k annually.
He says that $3 will offset the proposed increase in line for the new water treatment plant.
Per the Mayor’s estimation, about 40,000 people qualify.
It’s a two year program, that could total up to $2.8 million.
Officials say the program was developed to help people and families, who are income-eligible, lighten the cost of their utility bill.
