Warmer summer solstice, chance of storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The summer solstice occurred at 4:13 AM, marking the official start of summer. Today is also the longest day of the year with more than 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight! Tomorrow, we will start shaving just a few seconds of daylight off each day.

We are off to a mild start this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Today will be another day of wall-to-wall sunshine, which will help our temperatures climb out of the 60s and through the 70s and 80s this morning. We will crack 90° by about lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The good news is that the humidity is still tolerable, so the heat index is not a major concern today.

The is an Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight. High temperatures and light winds will contribute to ozone levels that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with asthma, heart or lung disease. People within that group should take it easy today, reducing prolonged or heavy exertion, and watch for coughing or shortness of breath.

Our skies will stay clear overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling into the lower 70s by the end of the night. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s again Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a bit more humid than today, so the heat index values may reach as high as 100 to 103°.

Although Wednesday will start out sunny, we will see a few more clouds and an isolated chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front move into our region. We are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means any storms that develop could potentially become strong or severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern.

After that cold front passes through Wednesday evening, our skies will turn mostly sunny again Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Another low pressure system will bring us isolated rain chances over the weekend.

