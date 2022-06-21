Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who hit an 80-year-old man on Morgan Avenue a couple of weeks ago. Officers say they are on the lookout for a damaged silver Chevy Equinox.

It’s now week three of televised hearings from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Today’s session will focus on efforts to pressure officials in Georgia and Arizona to help overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election...

If you have kids six months through five years old in your family, they can now get vaccinated against COVID-19, but some parents have concerns.

An Evansville family is spreading awareness of hot car safety so their story doesn’t become someone else’s. The Dill family lost their child a few years ago in a hot car and these hot temps bring back so many memories.

