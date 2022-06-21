Birthday Club
Tuesday marks 2 years since Dawnita Wilkerson was reported missing

Dawnita Wilkerson
Dawnita Wilkerson(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two years later, the search for an Evansville mother continues.

When Dawnita Wilkerson stopped answering her cellphone on Father’s Day weekend in 2020, her kids knew something was wrong.

That’s why her daughter, Kiara Whitledge says she called police to report her missing.

[June marks two years since Evansville woman’s disappearance]

Since then, there’s been three separate detectives on the case and still no sign of Wilkerson.

Last year investigators released surveillance pictures her getting into the passenger side of a suburban at an Evansville motel.

Detectives identified the owner of the vehicle, and told us the person refused to cooperate.

If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

