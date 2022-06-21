SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a hot few weeks in our neck of the woods, and SWIRCA in Evansville is offering their activity room as a cooling center for senior citizens.

SWIRCA’s mission is to provide services to seniors, and this is just one more way they’re helping out where they can. SWIRCA Director of Development Monica Spencer says they’re more than happy to help provide some relief to any seniors who may be struggling to deal with the heat.

“SWIRCA is not an official city cooling center, but if a senior has issues or their AC goes out, or they don’t have an AC, and they need assistance from SWIRCA in any way, they can call us at anytime and we will help assist them,” said Spencer.

SWIRCA’s number is (812) 464-7800.

Click here to learn about their services.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.