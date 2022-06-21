Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Rotary Club of Evansville to name Civic Award winner

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville will name its Civic Award winner Tuesday.

The program starts at noon at Bally’s conference center.

Officials say this award recognizes outstanding civic, charitable, humanitarian, and cultural services to the city of Evansville.

Officials say it’s the 95th year of recognizing this award.

The first recipient was E. Mead Johnson, Sr. in 1927.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Shots fired at Kentucky and Riverside
Police called to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief
Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams
Kentucky Secretary of State expected in Owensboro
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21