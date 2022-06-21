Rotary Club of Evansville to name Civic Award winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville will name its Civic Award winner Tuesday.

The program starts at noon at Bally’s conference center.

Officials say this award recognizes outstanding civic, charitable, humanitarian, and cultural services to the city of Evansville.

Officials say it’s the 95th year of recognizing this award.

The first recipient was E. Mead Johnson, Sr. in 1927.

