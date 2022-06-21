Otters credit their good luck charm in 11-run fifth inning Father’s Day game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters remain in first place in the Frontier League’s west division after a dominant fifth inning to crush the Lake Erie crushers on Father’s Day.

The Crushers were up 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when all the magic happened. Miles Gordon started off the rally scoring Anthony Torreullas all the way from first.

Later in the inning, Dakota Phillips hit a grand slam as the Otters scored 11 runs in the fifth, eventually winning 13-3. When talking about the game, Otters Manager Andy McCauley says 11 runs doesn’t happen very often and that the inning was special for more reasons than one.

“The neat thing is it’s Fathers Day, and we had our pastor Tyrone out there at first base, coaching first base for that 11 run inning, so it certainly made it special for him and made it special for us that he was out there,” manager of the Otters, Andy McCauley said. “Something I’ll never forget. Just some really good at bats through the lineup. Shows what we’re capable of and carry that into some games in the future when we’re down to be able to know we can score those kind of runs in that kind of time frame.”

The Otters take on the Florence Y’alls Tuesday for the first of a three game series.

