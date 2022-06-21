OPD arrests man for robbery at Quality Quick

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man following a robbery at Quality Quick gas station.

According to a press release, that happened Monday on the 1200 block of Breckenridge Street.

OPD says the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk in the gas station, demanded money and then left the store.

Detectives say they responded to investigate and got video of the incident. While working on a different investigation, detectives found Stephen Haught and evidence linking him to the robbery.

Stephen Haught (Daviess Co. Jail)

According to a press release, Haught was charged with robbery and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

