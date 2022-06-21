Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

OPD arrests man for robbery at Quality Quick

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man following a robbery at Quality Quick gas station.

According to a press release, that happened Monday on the 1200 block of Breckenridge Street.

OPD says the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk in the gas station, demanded money and then left the store.

Detectives say they responded to investigate and got video of the incident. While working on a different investigation, detectives found Stephen Haught and evidence linking him to the robbery.

Stephen Haught
Stephen Haught(Daviess Co. Jail)

According to a press release, Haught was charged with robbery and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
Crews remove car from Ohio River in Evansville.
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

Latest News

Meko Levels
KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase
SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat
SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat
Tuesday marks 2 years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing
Tuesday marks 2 years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants