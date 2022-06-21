Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek.

They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs.

The official detour is I-69 northbound to Green River Road to I-69 southbound.

The ramp closure is expected to be complete by the end of July, depending on the weather.

