Milling & paving work starts on US 62 in Beaver Dam

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC officials say milling and paving work starts Tuesday in Beaver Dam.

Crews will be milling out rough spots in downtown Beaver Dam on US 62/US 231.

They say the milling work will be addressed this week with paving happening on Friday,

We’re told the work zone is between Highland Drive/KY 2670 and Young Street.

The work is expected to be finished on Friday.

