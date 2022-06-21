Milling & paving work starts on US 62 in Beaver Dam
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC officials say milling and paving work starts Tuesday in Beaver Dam.
Crews will be milling out rough spots in downtown Beaver Dam on US 62/US 231.
They say the milling work will be addressed this week with paving happening on Friday,
We’re told the work zone is between Highland Drive/KY 2670 and Young Street.
The work is expected to be finished on Friday.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.