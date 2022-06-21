Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Milling & paving work starts on US 62 in Beaver Dam

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - KYTC officials say milling and paving work starts Tuesday in Beaver Dam.

Crews will be milling out rough spots in downtown Beaver Dam on US 62/US 231.

They say the milling work will be addressed this week with paving happening on Friday,

We’re told the work zone is between Highland Drive/KY 2670 and Young Street.

The work is expected to be finished on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
FILE
EFD removing 2 cars from Ohio River

Latest News

FILE
EFD removing 2 cars from Ohio River
Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41
Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief