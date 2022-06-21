Birthday Club
Mayor and wife honored for service to the community

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary of Evansville held their annual award presentation Thursday.

Every year the club recognizes people for their outstanding civic services to the City of Evansville.

This year, awards went to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and his wife Carol McClintock.

Speakers at the event say the two have given much of their time and commitment to the city.

McClintock says getting this award means a lot to her and the mayor.

”It really is a team effort. I mean everyone in this room had something to do with the success of this community,” said McClintock.

Thursday marked the club’s 95th year of recognizing people in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

