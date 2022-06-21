Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man after he fled from police in his car.

A Kentucky State Police trooper says while patrolling the Audubon Parkway they saw a silver Camero driving eastbound at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to a press release, this happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The trooper attempted to pull the driver over, however they sped up to over 150 mph to try and get away from the officer.

Officials say the chase continued into Daviess County where another trooper used a tire deflation device. The suspect tried to exit on KY 1554 but could not stop and crashed into a guardrail.

According to a press release, the suspect then got out and began running away on foot into a wooded area. The suspect was caught in the wooded area near Sorgho Cemetery and arrested without further incident.

Troopers say they found a large amount of illegal drugs scattered in the woods.

The suspect was later identified as Meko Levels and taken to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Meko Levels
Meko Levels(Daviess County Detention Center)

Officials say Levels is facing the following charges:

  • Speeding
  • Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing/Evading (On Foot)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Wanton Endangerment
  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • No Insurance
  • Failure to signal

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
Crews remove car from Ohio River in Evansville.
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

Latest News

SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat
SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat
Tuesday marks 2 years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing
Tuesday marks 2 years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Stephen Haught
OPD arrests man for robbery at Quality Quick