KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man after he fled from police in his car.

A Kentucky State Police trooper says while patrolling the Audubon Parkway they saw a silver Camero driving eastbound at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to a press release, this happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The trooper attempted to pull the driver over, however they sped up to over 150 mph to try and get away from the officer.

Officials say the chase continued into Daviess County where another trooper used a tire deflation device. The suspect tried to exit on KY 1554 but could not stop and crashed into a guardrail.

According to a press release, the suspect then got out and began running away on foot into a wooded area. The suspect was caught in the wooded area near Sorgho Cemetery and arrested without further incident.

Troopers say they found a large amount of illegal drugs scattered in the woods.

The suspect was later identified as Meko Levels and taken to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Meko Levels (Daviess County Detention Center)

Officials say Levels is facing the following charges:

Speeding

Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing/Evading (On Foot)

Reckless Driving

Wanton Endangerment

Disregarding Stop Sign

No Insurance

Failure to signal

