Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief

(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana residents will pay 62 cents per gallon in state taxes on gasoline starting July 1.

That’s another jump from June’s record-high 56 cents per gallon.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced the move Monday.

Fuel costs are expected to continue to rise in July, driven largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This increase in the gas tax emerges alongside calls from Indiana Democrats to suspend the tax to aid residents reeling from the worst inflation in 40 years.

Republicans say the gas tax should remain in place to continue funding the state’s highway construction program.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Shots fired at Kentucky and Riverside
Police called to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

Rotary Club of Evansville to name Civic Award winner
Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams
Kentucky Secretary of State expected in Owensboro
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/21