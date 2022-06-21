Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana residents will pay 62 cents per gallon in state taxes on gasoline starting July 1.

That’s another jump from June’s record-high 56 cents per gallon.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced the move Monday.

Fuel costs are expected to continue to rise in July, driven largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This increase in the gas tax emerges alongside calls from Indiana Democrats to suspend the tax to aid residents reeling from the worst inflation in 40 years.

Republicans say the gas tax should remain in place to continue funding the state’s highway construction program.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.