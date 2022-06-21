Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Hot, but not as humid

14 First Alert 6/21 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures shot back into the 90s on Tuesday. The heat is not quite as oppressive as last week since moisture levels are lower in the atmosphere. Mainly clear overnight with a low of 70 on Wednesday morning. Hot and humid on Wednesday with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the lower 90s. The weak cold front that may trigger Wednesday evening’s storms will knock the temperature down a bit. Highs Thursday through the weekend will climb into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend. Sunday will provide the best chance for rain as a second cold front moves through. Cooler and drier for the first part of next week with highs near 80.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Elexis Smith. Right: Talonica Johnson.
Police: 2 Henderson women arrested after shots fired in Evansville
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Crews remove car from Ohio River in Evansville.
EFD removes 2 cars from Ohio River

Latest News

SWIRCA welcoming seniors dealing with the heat
Warmer summer solstice, chance of storms Wednesday
14 First Alert 6/21 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/21 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/21
14 First Alert 6/21