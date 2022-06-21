Hot, but not as humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures shot back into the 90s on Tuesday. The heat is not quite as oppressive as last week since moisture levels are lower in the atmosphere. Mainly clear overnight with a low of 70 on Wednesday morning. Hot and humid on Wednesday with a few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the lower 90s. The weak cold front that may trigger Wednesday evening’s storms will knock the temperature down a bit. Highs Thursday through the weekend will climb into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend. Sunday will provide the best chance for rain as a second cold front moves through. Cooler and drier for the first part of next week with highs near 80.

