Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk's electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares are up about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Barrel House opens in Evansville
Barrel House opens in Evansville
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Shots fired at Kentucky and Riverside
Police called to shots fired in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde mass school shooting: Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies