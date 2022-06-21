Birthday Club
Chandler Council meeting held to discuss narcan box locations

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A meeting was held on Monday to discuss narcan box locations in Chandler.

Chandler’s Cristy Fox and Boonville’s Jean Carter have been on a mission to inform the public on the benefits of narcan after losing loved ones to drug overdoses.

While trying to find a place to put narcan boxes Fox decided to put one in her yard for anyone to grab.

On Monday night Fox and Carter attended the Chandler Town Hall Meeting. They say they were told that some council members had voiced opposition to the narcan placement.

Councilwoman Tonya Wester says they would prefer the narcan to be in a more public space.

”There was some concerns from some that it could bring, or invite things, that were not necessarily wanted close to the elementary school or at a bus stop or near a residential neighborhood,” Wester says.

Although there was disagreement Wester says they have no plans to make Fox remove the box from her home. In fact, they plan to place narcan boxes at the fire department and town hall building.

