Area fire department receives life-saving grain rescue equipment
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area fire department is one of 58 across the country that will receive live-saving grain rescue equipment.
Scotts Township Fire and EMS was selected to receive a grain rescue tube thanks to Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety.
Officials say they will also provide them with hands-on training so they’ll know what to do when responding to grain entrapments.
Nationwide says they received more than 1,800 nominations across 45 different states.
