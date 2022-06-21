Area fire department receives life-saving grain rescue equipment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An area fire department is one of 58 across the country that will receive live-saving grain rescue equipment.

Scotts Township Fire and EMS was selected to receive a grain rescue tube thanks to Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety.

Officials say they will also provide them with hands-on training so they’ll know what to do when responding to grain entrapments.

Nationwide says they received more than 1,800 nominations across 45 different states.

