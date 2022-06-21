Birthday Club
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

