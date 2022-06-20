Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society has an opportunity for you to help animals in need and win some prizes at the same time. Their annual online auction.

They say this is the largest annual fundraiser for the humane society. There are over 300 items available to bid on.

Those items include gift cards, Mesker Park Zoo tickets and clothes.

Organizers say all proceeds will be going directly to the care of the shelter dogs and cats.

“It goes towards our vet care for our animals and that’s one of the biggest expenses we have every month,” says Warrick Humane Society assistant director, Kim Henning. “This really helps us with the cost of the vetting for the animals.”

For those who are interested in participating in the auction, it is being hosted on the Curran Miller Auction/Reality website until June 26 at 8 p.m.

