Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warming into the 90s, storms possible Wednesday

14 First Alert 6/20
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend brought a nice break from last week’s extreme heat as our temperatures topped out at 84° both Saturday and Sunday, but the 90s return today!

We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to around 60°. As the sun rises, a light breeze will start to flow in from the south, and our temperatures will climb through the 60s and 70s this morning, breaking into the mid 80s by about lunchtime, before topping out in the low 90s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

As the flow of warm air continues from the southwest, our temperatures will climb into the mid 90s Tuesday and upper 90s Wednesday. The good news is that it looks like the humidity will stay a little lower than last week. Our heat index values will peak around 100° Tuesday and 105° Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny, and Wednesday will start out mostly sunny, but our skies will turn partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through our region.

Sunny skies return Thursday, but we drop a few degrees back into the low 90s on the backside of that cold front. We will slowly climb back into the mid 90s by the weekend. Another cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Sunday followed by a slight cooldown to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Police lights
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro
HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound
A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.

Latest News

14 First Alert 6/20
14 First Alert 6/20
6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
After a break over the weekend, high temperatures will return with the start of the week
14 First Alert 6/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/19 at 10pm
6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
A clear and pleasant Father’s Day before the heat kicks back in next week