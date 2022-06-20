Warming into the 90s, storms possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend brought a nice break from last week’s extreme heat as our temperatures topped out at 84° both Saturday and Sunday, but the 90s return today!

We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to around 60°. As the sun rises, a light breeze will start to flow in from the south, and our temperatures will climb through the 60s and 70s this morning, breaking into the mid 80s by about lunchtime, before topping out in the low 90s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

As the flow of warm air continues from the southwest, our temperatures will climb into the mid 90s Tuesday and upper 90s Wednesday. The good news is that it looks like the humidity will stay a little lower than last week. Our heat index values will peak around 100° Tuesday and 105° Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny, and Wednesday will start out mostly sunny, but our skies will turn partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through our region.

Sunny skies return Thursday, but we drop a few degrees back into the low 90s on the backside of that cold front. We will slowly climb back into the mid 90s by the weekend. Another cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Sunday followed by a slight cooldown to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.