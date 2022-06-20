Birthday Club
Volunteers from Georgia aid in Bremen fellowship hall rebuild

Contractors for Christ volunteers made the trip on their own dollar
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A church in need, and their prayers have been answered. After six months of waiting, the rebuild started on Monday.

“Well, I think it’s just our opportunity to give back to what God’s blessed us with,” said Ray Dilbeck, Construction Coordinator of Constructors for Christ.

Constructors for Christ is a Georgia based volunteer group, and has made the trip to Kentucky before. In their 47 years as an organization, they’ve been all over the map.

“Well this is our 47th year, said Dilbeck. “We’ve probably done 52 different churches.”

The group’s 47th year brought them to Bremen, a town that is still recovering from December’s EF4 tornado.

Community members say they can still remember the day and what followed.

“Lost a family member in the storm,” said William Lindsey, contractor and Bremen native. “When we’d seen it the next morning, tears just rolled down my face, I was really torn up.”

Monday marked day one, but the volunteer group hasn’t wasted anytime getting to work. Lindsey works for Precision Concrete Construction Inc., and has been working on the foundation for the Fellowship Hall at a discounted rate.

“This is my first day with this outfit but everyone seems to be really up in spirits,” said Lindsey. “Joyful, nice to talk to, willing to jump right in there and help in anyway that they can, and I’m so thankful for that.”

The volunteers say for them it’s more than just getting the building built. It’s also about returning a bit of normalcy to a community in need.

“For them to start being able to minister the way they were before, it’s just a great feeling to know that you’re here doing the work,” said Dilbeck.

According to Dilbeck, all of the volunteers have to fund their own trip and travel expenses, including food and a place to stay.

Members of the United Methodist Church in Sacramento have been making meals to aid the volunteers, and have even offered up their church as a place for some volunteers to stay for the next five weeks.

