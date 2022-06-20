Tecumseh baseball primed for redemption tour in 2023

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The future is bright for the Tecumseh baseball program.

Despite losing 4-1 to Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday, the Braves left Victory Field in Indianapolis with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

After falling behind early during Saturday’s game, the Braves never let it get away from them as the team fought all the way to the bitter end.

Tecumseh head coach Ted Thompson and his players have nothing to hang their heads over, especially after embarking on a deep postseason run with an incredibly young roster. In total, the 2022 team fielded 11 freshmen, three sophomores and six juniors.

With not a single player from this year’s squad leaving because of graduation, the Braves will have high hopes whenever next season rolls around.

“With a lot, you know, 11 freshmen on the team, four of them starting, they just did a good job of holding their composure,” Thompson said. “They didn’t give in, they didn’t give up a big inning. That just shows our junior leadership that we’ve had all year, and really trying to help our younger guys understand how you play the game at the next level. You just hope they learn from that experience.”

“First time being on this field, your nerves are going everywhere,” Tecumseh junior Dax Bailey said. “You can barely control yourself, so next year we’ll have that under us. We’re going to have to fight through the whole entire tourney though because it’s going to be tough once again.”

“Luckily, none of us are leaving this coming year,” Tecumseh junior Connor Anglin said. “We all get to come back and play together. So, I think knowing that we’re all coming back gives us some confidence, and we want to come back next year and get the blue.”

The Braves finished their season with a 19-13 record.

