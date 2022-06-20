Birthday Club
ROMP set to start this week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re just days away from the 19th annual ROMP.

That’s getting underway later this week in Daviess County’s Yellow Creek Park.

Those camping will be let in the park early Wednesday morning. A few bands play that night.

Things really get going Thursday with a big line-up of bluegrass.

Some names on the list include Marty Stuart, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Cole Chaney and Wolfpen Branch, Lindsay Lou and the Hackensaw Boys.

Find more information here.

