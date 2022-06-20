Public meeting set for KY 2533 project in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for public input Monday in Muhlenberg County.

It’s over a proposed reconstruction of Kentucky 2533 from Kentucky 189 to 181.

It’s an open house meeting, so anyone can come from 5 to 7. It’s at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville.

Officials will answer questions and get some feedback on the project.

They say the goal of the project is to address safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.