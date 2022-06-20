Birthday Club
Police: Motorcyclist hurt following hit-and-run incident in Evansville

A motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance after police say a hit-and-run incident involving...
A motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance after police say a hit-and-run incident involving another car occurred in Evansville on Sunday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance after police say a hit-and-run incident involving another car occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Riverside Drive and Marshall Avenue at around 5 p.m.

EPD officials tell 14 News that officers are still searching for the driver of the car.

Police say the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

