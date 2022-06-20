Police: Motorcyclist hurt following hit-and-run incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance after police say a hit-and-run incident involving another car occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Riverside Drive and Marshall Avenue at around 5 p.m.

EPD officials tell 14 News that officers are still searching for the driver of the car.

Police say the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.