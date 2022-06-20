Birthday Club
Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a hit and run suspect.

They say on Sunday, June 12, an 80-year-old man was picking up prescriptions at the CVS on East Morgan Avenue.

Authorities tell us he was hit by an SUV as he was crossing Morgan Avenue.

They say the SUV then left the scene.

According to police, the victim suffered several severe injuries, including a skull fracture, pelvic fracture, a spine injury as well as bleeding on his brain and kidneys.

Officers say he is still in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police say the vehicle should be missing a driver’s side mirror and could possibly have other damage near the front and on the driver’s side.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the detective’s office at 812-436-4017.

