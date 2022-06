EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another west side street in Evansville will be impacted by water line work.

Claremont Avenue will be closed from Tekoppel to Barker Avenue.

This is a part of the Refresh Evansville water line project.

Officials say only local traffic is allowed.

That work is expected to last for about 90 days.

