Owensboro pool hosting water safety day

Combest Pool in Owensboro
Combest Pool in Owensboro(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Combest Pool is planning to hold a water safety day on Monday.

It’s set to be from 9-11 a.m.

The activities include free swim lessons, water safety tips, swim time and giveaways.

The event is being hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation and the Marlins Swim Team.

People who come out also have the opportunity to get a discount on future swim lessons.

Click here for more information on the event.

