Owensboro pool hosting water safety day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Combest Pool is planning to hold a water safety day on Monday.

It’s set to be from 9-11 a.m.

The activities include free swim lessons, water safety tips, swim time and giveaways.

The event is being hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation and the Marlins Swim Team.

People who come out also have the opportunity to get a discount on future swim lessons.

