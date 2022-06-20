Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 6/20
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say a suspect is in custody for possible arson after a garage fire. It happened around 2 yesterday afternoon on North First Avenue.

Meanwhile, Henderson deputies are investigating a shooting at Marina Pointe. Officials say a person showed up to the hospital shot early yesterday morning.

Some complications for Delta Airlines in Atlanta over the weekend. A lot of flights were canceled, but it looks like things here in Evansville are looking good if you fly out today.

Today is the first time Juneteenth is being widely observed. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ don’t have active trading hours. Most federal offices and schools are shut down. So is the federal reserve along with most banks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

