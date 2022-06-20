Birthday Club
Hot and humid weather returns Tuesday

14 First Alert 6/20 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a clear and dry weekend with mild temperatures, the Tri-State will heat up again this week. While it won’t be quite as miserable as last week, hot and muggy conditions with highs in the low to mid 90′s are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert is in place over the metro areas, since high temps and light winds will cause pollutants to concentrate at the surface. Wednesday will bring our first chance of rain this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over most of the region by Wednesday evening. Thursday will be slightly cooler with a high of 87. Friday and the weekend will be hot and muggy with highs near 90 and a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

