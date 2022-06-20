Henderson community gathers for Juneteenth celebration event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People across the nation celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on Sunday, including communities in the Tri-State area.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law that Juneteenth would be officially recognized as a national holiday.

It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, and it’s also often observed as a celebration of Black history, culture and progress that has been made in the fight for equality.

In Henderson, groups of people celebrated Juneteenth with a community event in Central Park that featured local talent acts, art displays, vendor booths, as well as activities for the community youth.

“This is a great time to gather together and celebrate a great culture together with me and my brothers right here,” event attendee Bryce Tapp said. “I’m excited. I love that we can all come together.”

“We’re able to be looked at as human beings upon our lives,” another event attendee Carmelle Johnson said. “It makes everyone feel great and feel good about themselves, that we’re able to express our culture to other cultures.”

Originating in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth has been annually celebrated on June 19 since 1865.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.