Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Police lights
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro
HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound
A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.

Latest News

Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Men, morale, munitions: Russia’s Ukraine war faces long slog
Part of Claremont Avenue closing for water line work
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine