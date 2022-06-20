Birthday Club
Evansville Otters hosting ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic

(Evansville Otters)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters is hosting a special clinic for community members with disabilities on Monday.

Organizers are calling the event the “Field of Dreams Baseball Event,” and say it’s taking place at Bosse Field.

Adults from Jacobs Village and children from the Highland Challenger League have the chance to learn from Otters players and coaches.

They say the adults will go from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and then the kids will be the next group up, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

