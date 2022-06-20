EFD: Suspect arrested for possible arson following garage fire on N. First Ave.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say a suspect is in custody for possible arson after a garage fire on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on North First Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Fire crews say it started in the garage and burned through powerlines that affected three other homes. They were able to get it out quickly, but the fire caused some damage to the homes next door.

Fire officials say the Evansville Police Department arrested a suspect for possible arson.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

