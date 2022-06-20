Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EFD to remove 2 cars from Ohio River

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team will be removing two cars from the Ohio River.

They’ll have help from Tri-State Towing & Recovery and a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete.

Fire officials say the first car is close to the old LST dock on LST Drive. They say it’s part of an incident that took place on May 21 just before midnight.

They second car which is at the mouth of Pigeon Creek. Officials say it’s from an incident on March 3 around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say spring time weather and river conditions have delayed the removals, but water conditions are now safe.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business
Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound
Police lights
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro

Latest News

Shots fired at Kentucky and Riverside
Police called to shots fired in Evansville
A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana...
Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting
Evansville Otters hosting ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers