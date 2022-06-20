EFD to remove 2 cars from Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team will be removing two cars from the Ohio River.

They’ll have help from Tri-State Towing & Recovery and a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete.

Fire officials say the first car is close to the old LST dock on LST Drive. They say it’s part of an incident that took place on May 21 just before midnight.

They second car which is at the mouth of Pigeon Creek. Officials say it’s from an incident on March 3 around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say spring time weather and river conditions have delayed the removals, but water conditions are now safe.

