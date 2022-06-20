Birthday Club
Double D’s closes in Boonville

A plate at Double D's restaurant in Boonville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Double D’s Restaurant has announced they’ve closed their doors.

They shared it was not an easy decision, and they are sad to say goodbye to their customers.

The post says all booked catering events will still be taken care of.

The family owned and operated restaurant has been a Boonville staple for many years.

The owners say they use secret family recipes that have been handed down for generations. It’s known for fried chicken and catfish.

The diner in Oakland City is not closing.

Police looking for a suspect accused of getting into unlocked cars in Jasper.
