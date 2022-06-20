Colson Montgomery continues to Thrive in first Season in Minors

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge star, Colson Montgomery, has been proving all season, why he was worthy of the 22nd overall pick, in the Major League Baseball Draft.

The Holland, Indiana native, is tearing it up, in single ‘A’ ball. The White Sox’ number-one draft pick, is in the midst of a 29-game on-base streak. Most of the games, he’s gotten at least one hit, but when he didn’t, he either walked or was hit by a pitch.

For the season, Montgomery is hitting .301, with 4 home runs, 12 doubles, a triple, and 23 RBI. His on-base percentage is .409, while his slugging percentage, is .471.

He’s played all his games, so far this year, with the Kannapolis Cannonballers, in single ‘A’, and the White Sox brass definitely has to be thrilled with his development, to this point.

14 Sports will continue to follow Montgomery’s progress, as his season and career, move along.

