Be Kind For Ollie Foundation raising awareness for hot car safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperatures rise outside, it gets even hotter inside a car.

Leaving a child or pet behind, can quickly turn into a deadly mistake.

After going through this tragedy themselves, an Evansville family is working to save the lives of others.

“He was a bright light,” said Jamie Dill.

It’s been a few years without Dill’s youngest son, Oliver.

“He was always funny and accepting of everyone,” she said.

The Dill’s world turned upside down when Ollie passed away from being left in a hot car.

They say when the summer months come around and the temperatures rise, those feelings come up again.

“Every time it starts getting warm I start thinking of things that we could have done differently, or something I could have done to prevent what happened,” Dill said.

Which is why they created Be Kind for Ollie, a nonprofit to raise awareness about hot car safety.

“We try to educate the community about prevention, because we don’t want this to happen to any families,” Dill said.”

Dill encourages people to put necessary items in the back seat.

“Put your ID badge in the back seat with the child, your brief case, whatever it is that you start your work day with, put it in the back seat as well,” she said.

Dill says an accident like theirs can happen to anyone. Their foundation is their way of creating hope out of tragedy.

“We want to save children’s lives,” said Dill. “We don’t want this to happen again to anyone, and that was our big motivation. I don’t care how many people may judge or think negatively of us, we want to save people.”

The Dill family has been pushing for legislation to make sensors mandatory in new cars that remind drivers to check the back seat.

For more information on their nonprofit, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.