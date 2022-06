EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is opening up in Evansville on Monday.

Barrel House will cut the ribbon at 11 a.m.

It’s on Morgan Center Drive, right by the east side Showplace Cinema.

They’re in the old Show-Me’s building.

According to their menu- they offer a big selection of items.

Everything from burgers to steaks to craft cocktails.

