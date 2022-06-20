After a break over the weekend, high temperatures will return with the start of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a sunny and clear Father’s Day in the tri-state, with temperatures only rising to 84°, a few degrees below our average for this time of year.

Tomorrow the high-pressure system bringing cool, dry air from the east is going to move further southwest of us, drawing up hot, humid air from the south. We expect our temperature to top-out tomorrow at 93°, then increase to the mid-to-upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday we anticipate a cold front will push clouds and the slight possibility of rain in from the northwest. We don’t expect the probability of rain to move much beyond 20% for the back half of the week, and despite the cold front moving through the area, our high temperatures will only dip to the mid-to-lower 90s Thursday through Sunday.

