Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

After a break over the weekend, high temperatures will return with the start of the week

6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a sunny and clear Father’s Day in the tri-state, with temperatures only rising to 84°, a few degrees below our average for this time of year.

Tomorrow the high-pressure system bringing cool, dry air from the east is going to move further southwest of us, drawing up hot, humid air from the south. We expect our temperature to top-out tomorrow at 93°, then increase to the mid-to-upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday we anticipate a cold front will push clouds and the slight possibility of rain in from the northwest. We don’t expect the probability of rain to move much beyond 20% for the back half of the week, and despite the cold front moving through the area, our high temperatures will only dip to the mid-to-lower 90s Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Danny Joe Steward, II
Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet
EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash
Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial
Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial
Derek Lee
Man accused of pointing gun at woman and child during argument

Latest News

6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
A clear and pleasant Father’s Day before the heat kicks back in next week
14 First Alert 6/18 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/18 at 10pm
Alert Day WFIE.
Pleasant weekend, on alert for heat Tuesday-Wednesday
Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms