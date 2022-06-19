Birthday Club
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state's first probable case of monkeypox on Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on Saturday.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on Saturday.

State health officials sent out a press release that stated the first probable case was identified, but they did not specify where it was discovered.

Officials say the patient remains isolated and they are currently working to find any close contacts.

The department says the case is still pending final confirmation through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports that 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

