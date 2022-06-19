Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that landed a juvenile in the hospital on Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Street and West Fifth Street to a report of a firearm discharge at around 7:45 p.m.

Shortly afterward, officials say the juvenile arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department station on West Ninth Street with a gunshot wound.

OPD officials say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Danny Joe Steward, II
Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet
EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash

Latest News

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.
Despite all the fun with Guns and Hoses, the underlying purpose to the night is to help those...
Money raised from ‘Guns and Hoses’ given to Tri-State charities
Roy Ralston Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man