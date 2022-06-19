Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that landed a juvenile in the hospital on Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Street and West Fifth Street to a report of a firearm discharge at around 7:45 p.m.

Shortly afterward, officials say the juvenile arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department station on West Ninth Street with a gunshot wound.

OPD officials say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

