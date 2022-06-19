Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New exclusive video shows the moment when Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was assaulted by a man at a public event Saturday evening.

The video shows a man walking up to Fischer, punching him and knocking him to the ground. There appears to be no immediate security around Fischer at the time.

A few moments after Fischer was hit, one man is seen walking up to the suspect, who continues to walk away.

That man, who appears to be part of the Mayor’s security team, turns his attention back to Fischer as the suspect walks away.

Fischer was at a public event at Fourth Street Live.

The Mayor’s Office released a statement Saturday stating the Mayor was doing alright. EMS was called to the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon. LMPD is investigating.

Police released pictures of the suspect after the incident Saturday evening.

The video was obtained exclusively by WAVE News Troubleshooters from an anonymous viewer.

LMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who could face assault charges for the incident.

WAVE News is looking into concerns about Fischer’s security team’s response to the assault.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Police lights
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro
HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound
A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.

Latest News

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run
Part of Claremont Avenue closing for water line work
Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man
Silver Alert canceled for missing Princeton man
Barrel House opening in Evansville
ROMP set to start this week
ROMP set to start this week