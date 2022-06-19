Birthday Club
Lilly King moves on to World Championship semifinals in 100m breaststroke

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King booked her spot in Sunday’s semifinals at the World Championships finishing fourth in her heat in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Sunday morning, King clocked in at 1:06.65 in the Budapest pool moving her to the semifinals.

She finished seventh overall.

King, who won in 2017 and 2019, is set to defend her crown at 11:29 a.m.

Several more races will follow in the next seven days.

Budapest is seven hours ahead of us, so according to the schedule, Lilly’s swim times look like this:

- 100m Breaststroke

  • Semifinal, 11:29 a.m. Sunday
  • Final, 12:48 p.m. Monday

200m Breaststroke

  • Heats, 2:36 a.m. Wednesday
  • Semifinal, 12:22 p.m. Wednesday
  • Final, 11:52 a.m. Thursday

- 50m Breaststroke

  • Heats, 2:38 a.m. Friday
  • Semifinal 11:27 a.m. Friday
  • Final, 11:09 a.m. Saturday.

[Previous: Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials]

