Lilly King moves on to World Championship semifinals in 100m breaststroke
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King booked her spot in Sunday’s semifinals at the World Championships finishing fourth in her heat in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Sunday morning, King clocked in at 1:06.65 in the Budapest pool moving her to the semifinals.
She finished seventh overall.
King, who won in 2017 and 2019, is set to defend her crown at 11:29 a.m.
Several more races will follow in the next seven days.
Budapest is seven hours ahead of us, so according to the schedule, Lilly’s swim times look like this:
- 100m Breaststroke
- Semifinal, 11:29 a.m. Sunday
- Final, 12:48 p.m. Monday
- 200m Breaststroke
- Heats, 2:36 a.m. Wednesday
- Semifinal, 12:22 p.m. Wednesday
- Final, 11:52 a.m. Thursday
- 50m Breaststroke
- Heats, 2:38 a.m. Friday
- Semifinal 11:27 a.m. Friday
- Final, 11:09 a.m. Saturday.
[Previous: Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials]
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.