HCSO: 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound

(None)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.

Deputies say when they arrived it was discovered a person had been shot and already taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

HCSO officials processed the scene along with EPD.

The sheriff’s office say the name and condition of the victim is not being released at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

