EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the cyclist pulled out in front of a car heading east on Division Street when they were hit.

We are told the person on the bike was taken into surgery at Deaconess Downtown. Their injuries are considered to be serious.

No further information on the crash has been provided by the police.

