D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after...
A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after over 40 years in business.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after over 40 years in business.

Jon Floyd has been running D&M Family Foods since he was 21 years old, and has worked in grocery stores since he was 11. Floyd says he’ll be selling the property and that will leave him enough to retire.

Right now, everything in the store is 25 percent off with a few exceptions. and those discounts could increase as they try to clear out their inventory. Floyd says running the store has required him to work 13-hour days, seven days a week at times, and his family will have to adjust to seeing more of him.

“My wife has not decided yet, she’s not sure when she’s going to get sick of me or not,” Floyd said. “I have stories that I’ve been telling people, that she’s saving me cardboard boxes to live in case she decides she’s tired of it.”

He says what may have kept them afloat these past few years is their full-service deli and meat department, and there may not be anything else like it in the area once they’re gone. Floyd says he’ll miss the people he’s used to seeing every day, but he won’t miss the work, and he’s looking forward to traveling with his wife.

