A clear and pleasant Father’s Day before the heat kicks back in next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday morning’s storms and a high-pressure system to our east mean this weekend has been a break from the stifling heat earlier this week. That should continue into tomorrow for a pleasant Father’s Day with temperatures peaking around 84°, then dipping to 59° overnight.

As the new week begins, it will stay sunny and clear outside as the temperatures start to bounce back. We expect the high-pressure system to our east to move to our southeast, drawing up hot, humid air from the south. This will bring temperatures up to 91° on Monday and then up to the mid-to-upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. That is a slight downtrend from the upper 90s to near 100° we were initially forecasting for Tuesday and Wednesday. For that reason, we have canceled the Alert Day.

When we move into the back half of the week, we anticipate a cold front to move in from the northwest, bringing in clouds and a slight possibility of rain. This won’t bring much relief from the heat though, and we see our highs hovering in the low 90s Thursday through Saturday.

